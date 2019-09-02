The third edition of the Pakistan Wedding Show, which concluded recently at Lahore Expo, offered the visitors a chance to “plan their wedding with topmost event planners, leading bridal couture designers, furniture brands, caterers, DJs, photographers, salons, and more” — all under one roof. They enjoyed free beauty consultations by hair and makeup artists such as Shammal Qureshi (of Toni&Guy) and Arammish Salon and Spa. Film and TV celebrities such as Fawad Khan, Kubra Khan and Bilal Ashraf kicked some real stardust on the show.
The event was organised by Fawad Khan’s manager and former EP band mate Hassaan Khalid. Later, Khalid spoke to the media about the booming “wedding sector” and how the event had “brought the finest suppliers of wedding essentials together, with a vision to creating lifelong memories for our guests.”