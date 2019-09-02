The third edition of the Pakistan Wedding Show, which concluded recently at Lahore Expo, offered the visitors a chance to “plan their wedding with topmost event planners, leading bridal couture designers, furniture brands, caterers, DJs, photographers, salons, and more” — all under one roof. They enjoyed free beauty consultations by hair and makeup artists such as Shammal Qureshi (of Toni&Guy) and Arammish Salon and Spa. Film and TV celebrities such as Fawad Khan, Kubra Khan and Bilal Ashraf kicked some real stardust on the show.