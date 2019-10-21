Star can be seen in a comic avatar in the series ‘Dolly Darling’

Nadia Khan is back in the limelight. Often called the ‘Queen of Morning Shows’, Khan’s programmes on TV garnered huge ratings, until she disappeared a few years ago.

Now, she is hosting a live morning show, titled ‘Morning with Nadia Khan’. Her web channel, Outstyle with Nadia, where she gives tips on hair and make-up has amassed a huge following.

Besides, she can be seen in a comic avatar in the series ‘Dolly Darling’ alongside Aijaz Aslam.