Thriller by Kamil and Hania Chima was selected by a jury chaired by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Kamil and Hania Chima, the young makers of this year’s critically acclaimed movie ‘Laal Kabootar’, have added another feather to their cap as their debut feature is picked for Oscar consideration in the category of Best Foreign Language Film. The decision was announced by the Pakistan Academy Selection Committee, chaired by two-time Oscar winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will release its longlist for all award categories in December this year. The complete and final list of Oscar nominees shall be announced in January 2020, ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards.