Are Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari expecting? The question was on fans’ minds after an appearance on a game show on Tuesday night. As Kanwal walked to the stage, her husband called out for her to be careful, for one thing. For another, she kept adjusting her outfit making people wonder if she was hiding a baby bump.
Image Credit: Insta/ Sadaf Sabzwari
Star Urwa Hocane recently spoke about the camaraderie one feels when working during Ramadan. She used her own experience to illustrate the point, saying: “’Parizaad’ was shot in Ramadan last year and the cast and crew enjoyed observing fasts and taking iftar together. Shoots are good during Ramadan as work keeps you busy and you do not focus on the fact that you are not eating and drinking. Ramadan does not mean that you change your routine but adjusting your work along with fasting is the true spirit.”
Image Credit: Insta/urwatistic
Mira Sethi may have moved to the US after getting married, but clearly something wasn’t sitting right with her. The ‘Paristan’ actor is back in Pakistan with her husband. She explained during a segment in the show ‘Voice Over Man’, “I am back in Pakistan with my husband Bilal as my heart lies here and I couldn't feel at home there. So Pakistan’s love brought me here not once but twice.”
Image Credit: Insta/ mira.sethi
Singer Ali Zafar dedicated his first single, ‘Maula’, to Ramadan. He offered fans and followers a glimpse into the video – set in the Sheesh Mahal of Lahore Fort – on Instagram, captioning the post: “We all go through our journey and perceive life uniquely. For me, the most beautiful experience has been the path to unknown discovery which transcends beyond the realm created by our five senses that we perceive as ‘reality.” So far, the song has over a million views.
Image Credit: Insta/ ali_zafar
'Cheekh' star Saba Qamar, elebrated her birthday in an intimate party from which she shared some glimpses on her Instagram page. The star was seen last in Mrs and Mr Shameem on Zee 5, opposite Noman Ijaz. The show has been appreciated for its storyline and star performances.
Image Credit: Insta/ sabaqamarzaman