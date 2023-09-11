BTS’ fans are gushing over a new viral photo of J-Hope in his military uniform, posing with his comrade.
Recently, one of J-Hope’s fellow officers shared a photo with the K-pop idol, breaking the internet.
While it’s unclear where the photo was first posted, as soon as it surfaced on the internet, fans started reposting it across various social media sites. Many commented that the idol, an assistant instructor in the military, looked “absolutely stunning” in the uniform.
Some even added that the 29-year-old made the uniform look like a piece of designer fashion with his personality.
X (formerly Twitter) user @MapOfTheHoseok posted: “Making the military uniform look like high fashion? Only Jung Hoseok (J-Hope) can… #jhope.”
Many noticed that J-Hope’s look was very similar to what he wore on stage when the group was promoting their hit song ‘MIC Drop’. Fans also shared photos of J-Hope on stage to compare the two side-by-side.
The artist started his military training as part of South Korea's mandatory conscription on April 18, 2023. His military duties are expected to end in October 2024.
While there is still a long road left of J-Hope’s enlistment, the idol has made sure to keep his fans updated and even shared photos when he and Jin attended Suga’s recent D-DAY show in Seoul last month.
He might be away serving in the military, but that has not stopped the BTS member from dominating some Billboard charts. This week, his 2022 solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ came in strong at number 3 in its eighth non-consecutive week on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming his first album to spend three weeks on the Billboard 200.