The first day of Coachella 2022 began with a spectacular performance from Grammy winning Justin Bieber, much to the delight of the thousands of music fans who were screaming with excitement.

According to reports, Bieber joined Daniel Caeser on stage and belted out his hits effectively putting an end to speculations that he was going to be a surprise performer at the music fest.

Rumours gained momentum as the 28-year-old was travelling across the US locations for his ‘Justice World Tour’.

According to eye witnesses, Bieber sang Peaches from his sixth studio album Justice, a track that features Daniel as well as singer-songwriter Giveon.

Many have hailed his surprise performance as the festival’s biggest and most sparkling surprise.

Coachella returns after a three year hiatus due to the pandemic and has come back in full force.

One ecstatic fan dubbed the ‘prince of pop’ Bieber’s appearance as the highlight of their lives.

“Screaming crying throwing up,’ wrote another fan.

At the end of their performance, Bieber hugged Daniel as the audiences cheered.

Justin isn’t the sole attraction. Singer Harry Styles debuted at Coachella as a headliner.

Brazil's Anitta was also a showstopper who thrilled crowds after bringing Snoop Dogg and Saweetie onstage, ahead of a much-anticipated debut headlining performance from pop royalty Styles.

The mammoth musical event that takes place over two three-day weekends is one of the world's most watched festivals, and traditionally kicks off the year's summer concert circuit.