If you haven’t heard it yet, prepare to have it stuck in your head for the foreseeable future. ‘Don’t Call Me Angel,’ the lead single from the soundtrack to the imminent Charlie’s Angels reboot, has arrived thanks to three chart-topping female pop stars – Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. The catchy track recalls some of the biggest female pop star collaborations over the years. We round up 10 standout tracks.

1. Whatta Man - Salt N Pepa with En Vogue (1993)

You might not know it, but Whatta Man is actually a reinterpretation of a 1968 Linda Lyndell song titled ‘What A Man.’ While the original made it to No. 50 on the Billboard R&B chart, the Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue version reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was even nominated for a Grammy Award.

2. The Boy is Mine – Brandy and Monica (1998)

Even if Brandy and Monica “could barely stay in the same room together” (says Monica) in real life, they still gave us one of the most epic collaborations ever. Their Grammy-winning track was the first No. 1 pop single for either of the artists and it was the best-selling song of 1998 in America.

3. When You Believe – Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey (1998)

Despite the sheer star power behind When You Believe, the song only peaked at No. 15 in America and received mixed reviews from critics. It performed better on the UK charts, reaching No. 4. The song, played over the end credits of DreamWorks musical animation The Prince of Egypt, still holds up today, more than two decades since its release.

4. Lady Marmalade – Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil Kim, MYA (2001)

Originally recorded by girl group Labelle in 1974, ‘Lady Marmalade’ was further popularised by Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil Kim and Mya in 2001 as part of the soundtrack to Moulin Rouge!. It spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

5. Let Me Blow Ya Mind – Eve ft. Gwen Stefani / Rich Girl – Gwen Stefani ft. Eve (2001/2004)

Eve and Gwen Stefai have collaborated not once, but twice, and both songs were a smashing success. ‘Let Me Blow Ya Mind’ was Eve’s highest-charting US single – kept from No. 1 by Alicia Keys’ ‘Fallin’ – while Rich Girl peaked at No. 7.

6. Me Against the Music – Britney Spears and Madonna (2003)

Critics were divided on ‘Me Against the Music’ and the single barely broke the Top 40 on home soil, debuting at No. 50 and peaking at No. 35. But the song performed better abroad, nabbing a No. 2 spot in the UK and going to No. 1 in Spain, Denmark and Australia, and capturing the hearts of global fans.

7. Lose Control – Missy Elliott ft. Ciara (2005)

Produced by Missy Elliott, ‘Lose Control’ was as loved for its genius catchiness as it was for its music video, which won a Grammy Award and was nominated for Video of the Year at the BET Awards. The song is technically a collaboration between two female artists, but also features rapper Fatman Scoop.

8. Telephone – Lady Gaga and Beyonce (2009)

Lady Gaga originally wrote Telephone for Britney Spears, but Spears did not use it. The single, performed by Gaga and Beyoncé, was adored by fans and critics alike. It peaked at No. 3 on the charts and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

9. Feeling Myself – Nicki Minaj ft. Beyonce (2014)

Not only is ‘Feeling Myself’ performed by industry heavyweights Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé, it was co-written by Minaj, Beyoncé and singer-songwriter SZA. The song peaked at No. 39 in America, but became an anthem of self-love and confidence.

10. Bang Bang – Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Jessie J (2014)