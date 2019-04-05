Songwriters say the track, ‘A Lonely Night’, is similar to their song, ‘I Need to Love’

FILE PHOTO: The Weeknd performs at the Global Citizen Festival concert in Central Park in New York City, New York, U.S., September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

Canadian singer The Weeknd has been sued by three British songwriters over allegations he copied their work to produce his hit ‘A Lonely Night’, according to US court documents.

Songwriters William Smith, Brian Clover and Scott McCulloch sued the Weeknd, Universal Music Group Inc and others in a Los Angeles federal court. The song in question appears on The Weeknd’s Grammy-award winning album ‘Starboy’. The British songwriters heard ‘A Lonely Night’, recognising it as their song ‘I Need to Love’, the lawsuit said.

The UK songwriters are seeking unspecified damages.

They edited the two songs together in a sound clip, saying they showed the similarities.

The lawsuit said that in 2004 and 2005, the British artists pitched their song to various artists around the world. A division of Universal Music bought the rights to the song in 2008, the court document said.

In 2016, the songwriters were told by the label that the song had not been used and it was relinquishing all rights to their work, according to the lawsuit.