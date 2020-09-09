1.2192714-646043355
Selena Gomez Image Credit: AP
Selena Gomez says it’s difficult to find romance in quarantine — but she doesn’t really want a boyfriend, anyway.

Gomez, who has just launched her own cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, said in a YouTube interview with beauty vlogger Nikki Tutorials that her longtime make-up artist, Hung Vanngo, would do her wedding make-up.

“Which is never gonna happen,” she joked.

“It’s just funny because I release things that say ‘I want a boyfriend’ and stuff. People say that and I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t really mean it though.’ Guys are a lot of work,” says Gomez.

“Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy, so I don’t care.”

She says it’s “hard [to date] in quarantine”, but adds that it’s “not an invitation” to make advances her.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. Image Credit: AP

And if any suitors out there were thinking of sliding into Gomez’s DMs, it seems like that’s a lost cause.

“I don’t check my DMs. I use my social media to post … People think I’m lying. I’ve been doing this for 10 years now. It’s honestly veery healthy for me,” says Gomez.

The ‘Rare’ singer has had high-profile relationships in the past, including with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.