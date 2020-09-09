Selena Gomez says it’s difficult to find romance in quarantine — but she doesn’t really want a boyfriend, anyway.
Gomez, who has just launched her own cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, said in a YouTube interview with beauty vlogger Nikki Tutorials that her longtime make-up artist, Hung Vanngo, would do her wedding make-up.
“Which is never gonna happen,” she joked.
“It’s just funny because I release things that say ‘I want a boyfriend’ and stuff. People say that and I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t really mean it though.’ Guys are a lot of work,” says Gomez.
“Every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy, so I don’t care.”
She says it’s “hard [to date] in quarantine”, but adds that it’s “not an invitation” to make advances her.
And if any suitors out there were thinking of sliding into Gomez’s DMs, it seems like that’s a lost cause.
“I don’t check my DMs. I use my social media to post … People think I’m lying. I’ve been doing this for 10 years now. It’s honestly veery healthy for me,” says Gomez.
The ‘Rare’ singer has had high-profile relationships in the past, including with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.