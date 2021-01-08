British singer-songwriter Peter Andre has been secretly battling COVID-19 at home while his wife, Emily MacDonagh, a doctor, continues to battle the virus on the frontlines.
British daily The Sun reported that the ‘Mysterious Girl’ singer has been feeling unwell and tried, citing a source close to the artist, while adding that Andre had no clue where he came into contact with the virus.
Andre’s management confirmed his condition with the news outlet, saying: “Yes he has got Covid and he’s recovering at home. He is coping well.”
It is also being reported that Andre is also trying to take care of his four children during the lockdown, while his wife MacDonagh has been forced to isolate herself from the family as she continues to work with the NHS and battle the pandemic on the frontlines.
Andre, who has been a veteran performed on the Dubai stage, was also forced to celebrate his daughter Amelia’s seventh birthday while lockdown continues across the UK. In a post on Instagram, Andre wrote: “Happy 7th birthday to my beautiful, kind and incredibly clever daughter Amelia. Love you to the moon and back .....and back. Its going be a quiet one but still as special as ever even if it’s distanced.”