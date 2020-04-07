Welsh singer-songwriter recounted the ordeal that left her fearful for her life

File photo: Duffy Image Credit: AP

Duffy has opened up in detail about her disturbing kidnapping and rape that dates back nearly a decade, and her subsequent disappearance from the music scene, in a new post on her website that “some may find upsetting”.

The Welsh singer-songwriter, who released her last album ‘Endlessly’ in 2010, reveals that she was drugged on her birthday — and for four weeks thereafter — before being kidnapped to another country and raped in a hotel room.

“It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country,” wrote Duffy. “I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me.”

Duffy wrote that she felt “dazed, like a zombie,” after she flew back with the man to return home.

She knew her life was in “immediate danger” as he had made “veiled confessions” of wanting to kill her.

Duffy wrote that she moved five times in the three years after, fearing for her life. She considered changing her name and disappearing from public record.

“The perpetrator drugged me in my own home in the four weeks, I do not know if he raped me there during that time, I only remember coming round in the car in the foreign country,” she recounted.

“Anyone cynical about what I am doing — please don’t be,” wrote Duffy. “I speak as a human being, from a remote town, overlooking the sea, in the middle of nowhere.”

She added that she feels “like a bird” when she sings, but that this post was not directly about music. She wanted her words to provide “comfort that one can come out of darkness.”