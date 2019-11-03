New video for her seasonal classic ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ released

A day after Halloween, Mariah Carey has already delivered the first gift of Christmas.

In early celebration of her favourite holiday, the pop star released a new video for her seasonal classic ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ on Friday, featuring never-before-seen footage of herself getting into the Christmas spirit. Plus, she trolled the internet with a special message from Santa Claus himself.

In the previously unreleased clips, Carey enjoys a number of winter activities, hanging ornaments on the tree, making snow angels, dancing with Santa and eating Christmas cookies to the familiar jingly tune in honour of the holiday hit’s 25th anniversary.

“Kicking off the festivities with a brand new video cut for ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ (Unreleased Video Footage) hope you like it!” Carey tweeted to more than 20 million followers.

At exactly 12.01am on Friday, the songstress also shared a video of herself falling asleep in her rock-star Halloween costume, only to wake up minutes later in red and white snowflake pyjamas to a call from Father Christmas. The ringtone? Take a wild guess.

“Santa!” Carey answers after letting ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ play for a couple bars. “It’s time!”