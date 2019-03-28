Track in question is ‘La Bicicleta’, recorded with fellow singer Carlos Vives

Colombian singer Shakira leaves a court in Madrid on March 27, 2019. A Madrid court will look into allegations that Colombian superstars Shakira and Carlos Vives plagiarised part of their hugely popular Grammy Latino-winner "La Bicicleta." / AFP / OSCAR DEL POZO Image Credit: AFP

Colombian singers Shakira and Carlos Vives appeared in a Madrid court on March 27 to answer allegations by a Cuban-born singer and producer that they plagiarised his work in their award-winning hit ‘La Bicicleta.’

Shakira smiled as she entered the court in downtown Madrid. She didn’t answer reporters’ questions.

Shakira and Vives refuted the allegations by Livan Rafael Castellanos that ‘La Bicicleta’ — which means ‘The Bicycle’ in English — contains lyrics, rhythm and melody similar to those of his 1997 song, ‘Yo te quiero tanto.’

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, told the judge that Castellanos’ song “is nothing like ... ‘La Bicicleta’, the melody is different, the music is different, the subject matter is different,” according to private Spanish news agency Europa Press.

“My [song] talks about my homeland, it’s a salute to my homeland — Barranquilla, Colombia — not Cuba,” Shakira said, according to Europa Press. “It’s different.”

‘La Bicicleta’ won two of the three biggest Grammy Latino awards for 2016, including song and record of the year.

Vives told reporters he welcomed the chance to clear his name.

Castellanos claimed that music experts supported his claim of plagiarism. “Let’s see whether we can finally get to the bottom of this and justice can be done,” he said in a telephone interview.

Sony Music, which released ‘La Bicicleta,’ made no immediate comment on the case.