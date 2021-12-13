US singer Jason Derulo is going to bring his pop tunes to Dubai when he performs at Soho Garden in Meydan on December 18.
The ‘Savage Love’ hitmaker is one of three artists lined up to entertain fans at the venue over that weekend; the two others are DJ Sven Vath on December 16 and rapper Fivio Foreign on December 17.
Derulo is an award-winning R’n’B singers with hit tracks such as ‘Whatcha Say’, ‘Wiggle’ and ‘Talk Dirty’ to his name. He’s also a Dubai regular, having performed in the city multiple times.
US rapper Fivio Foreign is known for collaborating with Drake on his song ‘Demons’, and is even featured on Kanye West’s song ‘Off the Grid’.
Meanwhile, German DJ and electronic music producer Sven Vath has a career spanning 35 years and is back to Dubai for the first time since his last performance in 2020.
Entry to all nights is by reservation only and a minimum table spend is applicable.