We are here to talk about love for music. So, I guess we’re on the same page. Let’s go.

I hope you guys are enjoying the summer because it’s such a positive time of the year despite the heat being petty oppressive

Summer and music are a potent mix. I guess some of us are on holiday, like me. Whoopee. But for those of you who are not, don’t fuss, you can still have fun listening to the hottest sounds of summer, both from today’s biggest hit songs to golden oldies from the not so far-away past. A place where I come from. And that ain't too bad a thing, as I will tell you

Songs like these define summer and have been definitive hits on the Top 20 jams each year. The thing about summer songs is that you need to pump up the volume on you iPod, stereo or in your car to really feel the energy from all-around. It’s fun. So much fun.

iTunes, Spotify or the record shops have a great choice of songs, compilations and albums to elevate the mood during this time of the year. So, you guys know where to find your kicks.

Me, I’ve been around pretty long, so I already have an arsenal of summer anthems -songs dating back to Nancy Sinatra’ s 1966 Classic, Summer Wine.

But perhaps my all-time favourite Summer song is Summer Breeze, which was released by Seals & Crofts, one of the most successful soft rock acts of the 1970s.

This is one of the most beautiful songs you will ever hear. It is lyrically serene and it has the capacity to lift you up and let you float on an imaginary leaf in the wind.

This song has so much lyrical beauty. For example the opening lines go like this “Summer Breeze. makes me feel fine, blowing through the jasmines in my mind…”

It’s a timeless classic and has been featured in movies, commercials and has caught the attention of DJs who specialize in remixes, In fact GAP the clothing brad used this song in its summer campaign in 2014 and I believe that the sales received a massive boost.

But besides Summer Breeze you can find so many beautiful songs from the past that fit well in today’s world. So don’t just limit yourselves to what you hear these days… dig a little into the past and you will be surprised with the kind of music that they made in the day.

Well guys, you have fun and we’ll meet again, right here next week.