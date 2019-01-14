Our frivolous yet rigorous investigation has revealed that 1999 was a treasure trove for some of pop music’s biggest hits. In fact, eight of our favourite songs of all time will turn 20 this year. As of right now, think pieces about Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’ are sweeping the internet. The seminal album came out two decades ago on January 12, which is blowing some people’s minds. But ‘BOMT’ wasn’t unique in its timing. So we decided to quiz ourselves on some of the evergreen chart-toppers that came out in 1999. How many can you guess?