Neha Kakkar Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar will bring all her hits to a Holi event in Dubai on March 22 at Al Sahra Desert Resort Equestrian Centre.

Called Holi Masti, the day-long event will start at 10.30am featuring food stalls and kids’ entertainment to celebrate the Indian festival of colours.

DJs Pierre Ferns, Ricky, Chirag and Praveen Nair and Essam will keep the party going. Kakkar, is known for her hits such as ‘Dhating Naach’, ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Sunny Sunny’, ‘London Thumkada’ and ‘Kar Gayee Chull’.