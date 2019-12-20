Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony’s 120-foot yacht has been destroyed by fire in Miami, according to reports.
The luxury vessel caught fire and capsized as it was docked at the Island Gardens Marina off Watson Island. The singer wasn’t on the boat, named Andiamo, and no one was injured in the blaze, WSVN reports.
“It’s still a very active scene right now,” Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll was quoted as saying.
“Because of the amount of fire on that ship, we had take more of a defensive attack, so we have our fire boats with Miami-Dade County as well.”
It’s unclear what sparked the fire and Anthony has yet to comment on the incident.
“It’s sad…for us, as the marina, and for the boat,” Ata Bayrakrtar, a family member of the marina’s owner, told the network. At the moment, he said, “everything is under control.”
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 20, 2014 Marc Anthony accepts his Grammy for Best Salsa Album performs during the 15th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 20, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The luxurious 7 million dollar yacht of Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony was destroyed in a fire the night of December 18, 2019 in Miami Bay, firefighters and local press reported on December 19, 2019. The fire was controlled in two hours and no one was injured, although the 36.5 meter boat was destroyed, overturned and partially sunk, Miami firefighters added. / AFP / Mark RALSTON
Image Credit: AFP
In this Dec. 18, 2019 photo made available by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, shows a yacht belonging to singer Marc Anthony in flames at a dock in Miami. The luxury yacht partially sank in Biscayne Bay after 45 firefighters took two hours to extinguish the blaze. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP)
Image Credit: AP
This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you.
Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.