British band Lighthouse Family will join the two-day Party in the Park music festival at Dubai Media City on November 1. The event, which kicks off on October 31, already boasts a line-up that includes Fatboy Slim, The Kooks and The Verve singer Richard Ashcroft.

Lighthouse Family rose to fame in the early 90s with their debut album ‘Ocean Drive’, which went platinum six times and remained in the charts for a total of three years. Expect to hear silky smooth classics at sunset from the five-piece, including ‘Lifted’, ‘Ocean Drive’ and ‘High’.

A number of UAE bands will also perform across the two days, including local favourites The Boxtones and Dubai duo The Supernovas. The Boxtones are Dubai’s multi-award winning Scottish & Canadian rock/pop band signed to record label giants Universal Music. They’ve performed at every Party in the Park thus far, alongside the likes of Liam Gallagher, Stereophonics, Kaiser Chiefs and Travis.

The Supernovas are inspired by folk and rock, playing a range of instruments throughout their set. The duo is led by Sean Gavin, a violinist and guitarist with a soulful voice. He’s played on some of the biggest stages in America and has headlined the Hunter Mountain Music Festival as well making appearances at the Citi Field Mets Stadium and Croke Park Stadium in Ireland.

Sharing the stage with Fatboy Slim on Halloween night on October 31 will be prolific Dubai dance music producers Hollaphonic.