International soul artist Lewis Capaldi, best known for his single ‘Someone You Loved’ that topped the UK and US charts, will have his debut performance in the UAE at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on January 17.

The show is part of the new season of the #letsmajaz series that will see top Arab and international music artists perform.

The 23-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter was a child prodigy, playing drums and guitar at the age of two and performing in restaurants by the time he was nine years old. His official musical career began at 17 when he acquired a manager after posting a song he had recorded on his mobile phone online. His skyrocketing fame was evident when his UK concert, part of his 2020 worldwide tour, sold out in less than a minute. His hit ‘Someone You Loved’ video has clocked 75 million views on YouTube.

His debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’, which released in March this year, remained at the top of the UK Albums Chart for six weeks and achieved gold status in the UK only two weeks after release.

Other artists announced so far for #letsmajaz include Iraqi musician and composer Ilham Al Madfai (December 6), Palestinian heart-throb Mohammad Assaf and Omar Abdallat (January 10) and Lebanese musician Michel Fadel (January 24).