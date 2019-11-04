Image Credit:

Former Fugees singer Lauryn Hill will headline the first night of the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival on February 26 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Hill, who began her solo career after the Fugees disbanded in 1997, won five Grammy awards for her acclaimed 1998 album, ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’, which remains her only solo studio album.

She’s had a sporadic career since, dropping out of the public eye soon after, saying she was disappointed with the music industry.

Hill cancelled a scheduled performance in Israel in 2015 just three days before she was due, saying she had tried unsuccessfully to perform in the Palestinian territories as well.

“I’ve wanted very much to bring our live performance to this part of the world, but also to be a presence supporting justice and peace,” she said then. “It is very important to me that my presence or message not be misconstrued.”

British singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruno Major will open for Hill in Dubai. In August 2016, Major announced that he would record and release one song every month for year, which culminated in his debut album ‘A Song for Every Moon’ released in 2017.