Katy Perry is getting into the podcast business, narrating a series about another superstar, Elizabeth Taylor.
‘Elizabeth The First,’ produced by Perry, House of Taylor and Imperative, is a 10-episode series about Taylor as the original influencer.
Topics include how Taylor negotiated the first $1 million salary to star in 1963’s ‘Cleopatra,’ and the creation of a fragrance empire when celebrity-endorsed productions was not common or popular. Thirty years since its launch, White Diamonds remains a top global fragrance brand.
The podcast will also discuss how Taylor used her celebrity to call attention to HIV/AIDS and advocate for the LGBTQ community and include rare stories from people who knew her best.
In a statement, Perry says of Taylor: “Like most people, I was attracted to her glamour... I’m inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving — all things I try to live in my own life. It’s an honor to be able to share her story in this way.”
Adds the House of Taylor: “We believe wholeheartedly that this take on Elizabeth will resonate with audiences. Her story is timely. And, we’re excited for people to hear about her in a different light and see her the way we do.”
‘Elizabeth The First’ will debut later this spring on all major podcast platforms. Taylor died in 2011.