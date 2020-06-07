Image Credit:

Powerhouse girl group Twice continue their winning streak with new EP ‘More & More’.

Following the release of Korean EP ‘Feel Special’, JYP Entertainment’s popular act returned with a confident and mature look without losing their trademark bright demeanour in their newest seasonal seven-track EP last Monday.

Featuring moombahton rhythm and tropical sounds, the title track ‘More & More’ boasts a roster of big foreign songwriters such as MNEK, Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels, Zara Larsson, and BIBI as well as legendary JYP chief producer Park Jin-young.

The band continues to expand their sonic scape — heard in their Latin track ‘Firework’ — and took part in the album’s composition process. Member Nayeon wrote the lyrics for ‘Make Me Go’ while Jungyeon and Chaeyoung penned the lyrics for track ‘Sweet Summer Day’. The new albums marks Mina’s return from her mental health-related hiatus.

As expected from the K-Pop starlets, the album topped charts in Korea and globally, JYP Entertainment reportedly said last Tuesday. Much like their other discographies, the title track and namesake album also climbed to the top of the UAE iTunes charts.

The vibrant and tropical music video for ‘More & More’ was also a popular choice on YouTube in the UAE. However, it was hit with a plagiarism scandal after artist Davis McCarty accused the group of using his strikingly similar installation tilted ‘Pulse Portal’ without his consent or credit.

Twice’s agency responded to copyright infringement claims, stating that they have requested the music video production company contact McCarty to resolve the issue and vowed to implement tighter plagiarism checks.

Twice — consisting of members Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu — propelled to stardom with hits like ‘Signal’, ‘Cheer Up’, and ‘TT’, becoming one of Korea’s most prominent act.