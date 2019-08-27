The idols, all from different bands, are reportedly in the city to shoot a music video

WayV's Lucas. Image Credit: Supplied

The remaining SuperM members have arrived down in Dubai yesterday.

Following Exo members Baekhyun and Kai’s arrival on Sunday, Lucas and Ten from NCT’s Chinese sub-unit WayV were seen striding Dubai International Airport yesterday early afternoon and were joined by SHINee’s Taemin and NCT 127’s Taeyong and Mark later at night.

The seven K-Pop idols are reportedly in the city to shoot their debut music video for their new supergroup Super M that is set to make a highly-anticipated launch on the American music scene in October.

It didn’t take long for their local admirers to spread love and excitement on the Twitter. Some fans even rocked up at the airport to greet the established superstars and were seen handing out fan letters and roses.

News of the upcoming K-Pop group was first made at Capitol Records’ annual Capitol Congress event in Los Angeles earlier this month by SM Entertainment founder and famed executive music producer Lee Soo-man, Capitol Music Group Chairman & CEO Steve Barnett, and Caroline President Jacqueline Saturn.

The group was unveiled in an intense teaser video with the phrase “We Are The Future” before introducing the individual members on screen.

“We have put together 7 super talented artists to perform differentiated music. Super M will show you the core values of K-pop with music performance, fashion, and videos. All on a completely different scale, each with exceptional talent in dance, vocal, and rap,” said Lee during the event, according to a press release.

Lee, who described the septet as the “Avengers of K-Pop”, is overseeing the production of SuperM.

A teaser of new group SuperM. From left to right: Lucas, Taeyong, Baekhyun, Taemin, Kai, Ten and Mark. Image Credit: s

The septet is expected to make a grand-scale U.S. launch that includes the group’s first music releases and debut live performances in the country, although no specific date in October has been confirmed yet.

Barnett stated, “SuperM is uniquely positioned to become the highest-profile US debut of a K-pop group in the history of this phenomenon.”

Considering the concept of the group and the meaning behind SuperM’s name, it comes as no surprise the emirate has reportedly been chosen as the destination for their debut music video.

Since announcing the new K-Pop act, SuperM has been updating fans by releasing a variety of teaser images and videos of their debut preparation in the dance and recording studios. So, their public appearance in Dubai is none other than exciting.

Except for NCT 127’s Taeyong and Mark, the SM-signed artists have previously been to the UAE and no doubt have a local fan following.

Baekhyun and Kai’s visit marks the Exo members’ third time in Dubai. Last January, the duo accompanied their bandmates to watch the historic launch of their smash hit song, ‘Power’ added to The Dubai Fountain’s musical repertoire. A few months later, they performed at ‘SMTown Live World Tour VI’ along with some of the other members of the SuperM lineup in front of 15,000 concertgoers in Dubai.

Gulf News tabloid! has reached out to Caroline and Capitol Music Group for a comment.