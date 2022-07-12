South Korean group BTS’ agency Hybe and the Walt Disney Company have signed a deal to release five new titles, which includes a documentary series about the septet, on Disney+.

‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’ will release in 2023 and is set to feature an inside look at the lives of the members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

“With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter,” Disney said in a statement.

The K-pop sensations announced in June that they would be going on hiatus as a group, but had promised at the time that there was still a lot to come from them as individuals and as BTS.

BTS perform during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, US on April 3, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

Apart from the documentary, Disney+ will release the concert recording from the ‘BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage’ gig in Los Angeles that took place in November 2021. They earlier announced reality TV show ‘In the Soup: Friendcation’, which will release on the streamer from July 22, and which stars BTS singer V, actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and singer-songwriter Peakboy. The other two titles have not been revealed as of yet.

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of Hybe content for fans who love our music and artists,” Variety quoted Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe, as saying.

Disney said the programming would be released globally on Disney+ and their other streaming platforms that include Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar. However, the company has not revealed yet which markets would carry the content.

Disney also would introduce new programming from other Hybe artists over the next few years, the statement said.

Did you know?

BTS, known for tracks such as ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Fake Love’, have released a number of documentary films and series before. In 2018, they released ‘Burn the Stage: The Movie’ and a corresponding docu-series on YouTube Premium that chronicled their global ‘Wings’ tour. ‘Bring the Soul: The Movie’ and a series, based on their Love Yourself tour, came in 2019, and their most recent ‘Break the Silence: The Movie’ and series premiered in September 2020.