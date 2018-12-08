Winner’s ‘Really Really’ is their first music video to reach 100 million views since their debut in 2014.
The quartet’s hit track and music video from single album ‘Fate Number For’ dropped April 2017 and charted high on the Korean music charts.
The tropical house sound was co-written by bandmates Kang Seungyoon, Lee Seunghoon, Song Mino alongside frequent Winner collaborator Uk Jin-kang.
‘Really Really’ also leads Winner to becoming the first 2017 male idol group to hit 100 million streams on South Korea’s Gaon chart, and earned them five music show wins on Korean TV programmes.
The song set them up for continued success with the band’s new four-member line-up following the departure of lead vocalist Nam Taehyun due to health-related issues.
Winner also joined other YG labelmates like Big Bang, G-Dragon, Taeyang, BlackPink, Jennie and 2NE1 who’ve all garnered 100 million views on YouTube.
Winner formed as a five-member boy band from South Korean pop giant YG Entertainment’s survival show ‘WIN: Who Is Next?’. Following the release of their debut album ‘2014 S/S’, Winner experienced a roller coaster, record-breaking career, from displaying their presence on domestic and international charts to taking a year-long hiatus that saw them lose a band member.
Vocalists Kim Jinwoo and Kang Seungyoon and rappers Song Mino and Lee Seunghoon continued their ambitions as a group with their signature low-key, mid-tempo approach to hip hop. They returned to the K-Pop scene with new music and showed that their explosive popularity did not diminish.