1¹¹=1 (Power of Destiny) will be Wanna One’s last album together as a group. They are set to disband end of this year once their contract expires. The 11 members — Lai Kuan-lin, Ong Seong-wu, Ha Sung-woon, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Woo-jin Park Ji-hoon, Lee Dae-hwi, Bae Jin-young, Kang Daniel, Yoon Ji-sung, and Hwang Min-hyun — will then return to their respective agencies.