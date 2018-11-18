The title song, Spring Wind, from Wanna One’s upcoming first full album, 1¹¹=1 (Power of Destiny), leaked online just four days ahead of its release on November 19.
The music file and lyrics of the track instantly spread across social media since last Wednesday.
This isn’t the first time the 11-member group’s music material has been leaked. Back in March, Wanna One’s tracks Boomerang and Gold from the boy band’s second EP 0+1=1 (I Promise You) was also uploaded online before the official release date.
In response to the illegal leaking, the temporary K-Pop band’s agency Swing Entertainment released a statemnet that they are investigating the leak and will take strict legal action against the responsible individual.
1¹¹=1 (Power of Destiny) will be Wanna One’s last album together as a group. They are set to disband end of this year once their contract expires. The 11 members — Lai Kuan-lin, Ong Seong-wu, Ha Sung-woon, Kim Jae-hwan, Park Woo-jin Park Ji-hoon, Lee Dae-hwi, Bae Jin-young, Kang Daniel, Yoon Ji-sung, and Hwang Min-hyun — will then return to their respective agencies.
The winners of survival competition TV show Produce 101 season two have experienced immense popularity ever since their win and released songs such as Energetic, Beautiful, Boomerang and Light.