Rookie group TXT is all set to release their first studio album on October 21.

Their upcoming anticipated album, ‘The Dream Chapter: Magic’, will continue the story of the boys chasing their dreams, marking their second release after their debut EP ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’ in March.

BTS’ label mates were originally planning to drop it earlier but were forced to delay their comeback twice due the members’ health. Despite this, the boys seem to have fully recovered and are back in business.

Big Hit Entertainment officially announced the news with a 14-second motion graphic video of the group’s new album logo and release date through its official Twitter page.

The South Korean management agency also dropped the album’s concept trailer video, which showcases the young quintet’s dynamic and gravity-defying performance with the use of three-dimensional graphic effects to create a magical result of being within a surreal area.

TXT or Tomorrow X Together, which is read as ‘tomorrow by together’, made a strong launch with EP ‘The Dream Chapter: STAR’. It became the highest-charting debut album by a K-Pop male act as it landed at No 140 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It also topped the World Albums chart and its title track, ‘Crown’, dominated the World Digital Song Sales chart.

It was also a hit in their homeland. During the first half of 2019, Gaon music chart’s half-year report showed that TXT had the highest album sales among rookie artists for selling a total of 186,525 copies.

Additionally, the EP also topped the iTunes chart internationally and in the UAE. This upcoming new album will undeniably do the same.

The boys won fans’ hearts for their bright and youthful energy and for their recent rendition of BTS member J-Hope’s ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ ft. Becky G dance challenge.

TXT is the second K-Pop boy group to join Big Hit Entertainment following boy band sensation BTS.