Got7’s Mark, Mamamoo’s Wheein and Golden Child’s Hong Joo-chan will be absent from year-end schedules for the time being due to injuries, their agencies said on last Friday.
Boy band Got7’s member Mark suffered a leg injury and will not be able to attend the group’s scheduled activities as per the doctor’s orders.
JYP Entertainment notified fans on the official website and mentioned that Mark’s recovery is top priority over everything else.
While Wheein, lead vocalist of the girl band Mamamoo, twisted her ankle on the stairs on the night of the 27th but will still be performing sitting on a chair for the remainder of this year’s year-end stages.
Despite her injury, she insisted in participating with the group’s event in Vietnam in order to meet fans, while wearing a cast on her leg to avoid added pressure to the ligament, her agency RBW said.
Mamamoo’s label added that they will be adjusting Wheein’s other planned activities depending on her health condition.
Another K-Pop idol who has suffered an injury is Hong Joo-chan, member of rookie boy band Golden Child.
Woollim Entertainment released an official statement and mentioned that the young singer will be temporary halting all activities as he injured his knee ligament. He will be sitting out of all future scheduled activities and will focus on treatment and recovery.
Other K-Pop idols such as Super Junior’s Ryeowook, Twice’s Mina, Golden Child’s Bomin, NCT 127’s Haechan, The Boyz’ Kevin have all recently suffered injuries, caught colds and fell ill that prevented them from performing on stage or participating in their group’s scheduled activities.