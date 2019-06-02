Image Credit:

Lee Hi made a successful comeback after a three-year hiatus and amid the ongoing YG scandal.

On May 30, the soulful singer released her EP, ‘24℃’, fronted by title track ‘No One’ featuring iKON’s B.I.

The five-track EP showcases her growth and maturity and deals with various themes of love while incorporating a wide musical spectrum, from trendy R&B, calm ballad to funky pop.

The lead track’s retro lyrics and trendy Indian sounds captured attention in Korea. With the singer’s husky voice, the song — that expresses the feeling of waiting for the right love to knock on the door after enduring loneliness — achieved an ‘all-kill’ for having topped seven major music charts in Korea on May 31. These real-time and daily charts include Melon, Bugs, Genie, and Soribada,

Lee’s EP was also a hit internationally, including the UAE, as it charted high on the local iTunes Top Albums chart — and the K-Pop Top Albums chart — the day it was released. It even surpassed Girls’ Generation member Yoona’s special solo album, ‘A Walk to Remember’, which debuted at No 4 on the local iTunes chart.

Despite the recent controversy made against Yang Hyun-suk, YG Entertainment’s founder, involving sex-for-favour allegations, the female vocalist couldn’t put off releasing new music any longer as people were looking forward to it and believes her music is separate from the issues surrounding her agency. Regardless of the ongoing scandal, her long-awaited comeback was a success.

Lee Hi joined YG Entertainment after she was the runner-up in the audition program ‘K-Pop Star Season 1’ in 2012. She made her debut with ‘1,2,3,4’ at the age of 16 and went on to establish herself in the music scene with hits such as ‘Rose’, ‘Breathe’ and ‘Hold My Hand’.