Kyuhyun, who is a member of popular boy band Super Junior, is confirmed to be discharged from his mandatory public service on May 7.
The singer will hold a solo fan meeting titled, ‘We Meet Again Today’, where he will perform various hit songs and interact with his long-time fans, referred to as ELFs, on May 19 at the Peace Hall in Seoul’s Kyunghee University.
Super Junior’s youngest member is the last out of all his bandmates to complete his military service. He is reportedly in talks of possibly appearing in a number of Korean variety shows once he’s discharged.