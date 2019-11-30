The remaining six members of the group return with a new evil clone concept

Exo came darker and more dangerous than ever with their much-anticipated comeback last week.

Though three of the nine-member act are either serving the country’s mandatory military service or pursuing solo activities, the six members of Exo gave us a double treat in an epic showdown with their new evil clone concept.

After dropping dark and charismatic concept images and teasers of the members and their evil doppelgangers ‘X-Exo’, the group capped November with their power-packed sixth full-length album ‘Obsession’ and fierce title track of the same name. And it’s gotten us obsessed, that’s for sure!

Chanyeol, Kai, Suho, Chen, Sehun and Baekhyun tapped into their dark side as they engage in an epic battle with X-Exo in their aesthetically captivating cinematic ‘Obsession’ music video, packed with intense performances and visuals.

Their newest album consists of 10 tracks, with lead single having its Korean and Chinese versions.

Their comeback was a hot topic seen as a series of tweets took over Twitter in the UAE and around the world. ‘Obsession’ was also the top trending music video locally on YouTube on the day it was released.

Their full-length album shot to the top of the iTunes charts in 60 regions that includes the UAE and neighbouring countries like Bahrain, Egypt, Greece, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Armenia.

The album’s tracks climbed high on the UAE iTunes songs chart, with ‘Obsession’ taking the throne along with four other tracks placed in the top 10.