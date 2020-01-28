Syrian singer Faia Younan will open up for American star John Legend at the Coca-Cola Arena on January 31. The two artists will close the 25th Dubai Shopping Festival.

Younan grew up in Aleppo and moved to Sweden with her family at the age of 11. She relocated to Scotland to study at Glasgow University, but ever since her YouTube video ‘To Our Countries’ went viral, she has focused on her music career, with her debut album ‘A Sea Between Us’ releasing in 2017.