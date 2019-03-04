Known for his chart-topping numbers including ‘Down’, ‘2012 (It Ain’t the End)’, ‘Ride It’, ‘Hit the Lights’, ‘Worth It All’ and ‘Do You Remember?’, Sean has, in the last 15 years, released four studio albums, two compilation albums and more than 31 music videos. Born in London, he debuted in the UK’s Asian underground scene as a member of the Rishi Rich Project, before leaving the group in 2003 to pursue a solo career. He founded his own independent label, Jayded Records, in 2006 and is now signed on with Cash Money Records.