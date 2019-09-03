The reggaeton star was set to perform at the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week tomorrow

Image Credit:

Reggaeton star J Balvin has cancelled his Abu Dhabi Showdown Week performance scheduled for September 5 at Yas Island.

The Department of Culture & Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), which is organising the seven-day festival to complement the UFC 242 event on September 7, said those who bought tickets would be refunded.

“Due to sudden illness, J Balvin has regrettably had to cancel his Abu Dhabi Showdown Week performance. We wish J Balvin a speedy recovery. As per the ticket terms and conditions, all ticket holders are entitled to a full refund and this will be automatically refunded to the card used for purchase,” it said in a statement.

The Colombian chart-topper is best known for his hit track ‘Mi Gente’, as well as collaborations that include ‘I Like It’ with Cardi B and Bad Bunny and Familiar with Liam Payne.