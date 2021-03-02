Indian rapper Divine Image Credit: Courtesy of Malay Prakash

Indian rapper Divine, the real-life ‘gully boy’, will begin the filming of his music video titled ‘Rider’ from his second album ‘Punya Paap’ in Dubai on March 2, Gulf News can exclusively reveal.

The hip hop artist and ‘Mere Gully Mein’ hit maker, who inspired Bollywood director Zoya Akhtar’s rags-to-riches rapper blockbuster ‘Gully Boy’ starring Ranveer Singh, is planning to shoot in all the popular landmarks in this city. The 30-year-old musician also contributed to the soundtrack of the 2019 film and served as a consultant to give an authentic representation of hip hop culture.

The self-made artist will be in the UAE until the end of this week filming his music video.

Divine is one of the most recognised Indian rappers in today’s times and is the portrait of making it big on his own steam.

“I have never thought that I am the biggest hip hop artist in the country. I think that we should be the biggest movement of hip hop in the world and that’s why I say those things — because it’s still a dream, and I’m still dreaming [about the movement]. This album [‘Punya Paap’] has received a lot of love. My first album ‘Kohinoor’ did too but this one has got me to the next level. I feel like the production has gone up. The fans have gone up also. I have received messages from many people who are really talented and they have told me the album is good. So it feels very good,” said Divine in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Divine is one of many talents who have chosen to shoot in Dubai this season.

A few weeks earlier, actors around the globe including Tom Cruise, Mamta Mohandas and Naran were in the UAE to work on their projects.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, who worked with Cruise on ‘Mission Impossible’ in Abu Dhabi, took to his Instagram account to thank the UAE authorities for their support during filming. This region is fast becoming a popular destination for Indian filmmakers to shoot during the pandemic. Recently, the crew of Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller ‘Pathan’ were also spotted filming near the Downtown Dubai area.