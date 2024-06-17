The Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday arrested Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar from Borda village in Rajasthan who planned to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Police said that Gujar (25) in a video posted on YouTube channel “Are Chhodo Yar,” mentioned that the Bishnoi Gang had planned to kill the actor.

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the accused from Borda village in Rajasthan. He is being brought to Mumbai for further investigation, they said.

The offence was registered at South Cyber Police Station in Mumbai vide under Sections 506(2), 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66(d) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Considering the seriousness of the case, a team was dispatched to Rajasthan to investigate following which the accused was apprehended.

Earlier on June 4, the Mumbai Crime Branch recorded the statement of actor Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan in connection with the firing that took place outside their Bandra residence in April.

As per Mumbai Police’s official, Salman’s statement was recorded for nearly four hours, while Arbaaz’s statement was recorded for more than two hours.

In his statement, Salman informed police about what actually happened on the night of the incident. He told police that he was home on the day of the incident, having slept late at night as there was a party at his residence. Hours later, the sound of a bullet woke him up, as per the police.

Salman stated the incident was serious. He also thanked Mumbai Police for their efforts in investigating the case.