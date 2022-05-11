Just in time, against a backdrop of tension in Europe, comes Eurovision, the world’s biggest live music event with its quirky, camp celebration of culture and song.

Watched by millions, the song contest held this year in Italy’s northwestern city of Turin is providing a welcome moment of celebration amid the geopolitical turmoil in Europe.

Dancers perform during the first semi-final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi Image Credit: REUTERS

With a first semi-final Tuesday night and a second on Thursday, the 40 competing countries will whittle down to 25 to battle in the finale Saturday.

Ukraine’s rap folk band Kalush Orchestra is the favourite to win.

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine perform during the first semi-final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi Image Credit: REUTERS

Fans gathered outside the PalaOlimpico sporting arena Tuesday expressed cheer at the atmosphere of camaraderie.

“I think it’s amazing that this year Eurovision can happen again, especially now with the circumstances in Europe,” German fan Matthias Korte, 30, told AFP.

Finalists Mamhmood & Blanco from Italy are presented at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Image Credit: AP

“Because the value of Eurovision is Europe coming together and sharing this unique experience and sharing some music together.”

Give That Wolf a Banana

Mika, left, presents finalists Alvan & Ahez from France at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Image Credit: AP

The European smorgasbord of musical kitsch and culture has enthralled the continent for decades, serving up a steady supply of no-holds-barred belting, flamboyant costumes, onstage pyrotechnics and awkward presenter banter in heavily accented English.

In its 66th year — 2020’s edition was cancelled because of coronavirus — the cultural mash-up is camp and over-the-top, and often just outright odd.

Dancers perform during the first semi-final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi Image Credit: REUTERS

This year appears to be no exception as seen by Norway’s Subwoolfer, who perform their upbeat ‘Give That Wolf a Banana’ wearing cartoonish yellow wolf masks complete with white teeth, or Latvia’s entry ‘Eat Your Salad’ by Citi Zeni with its naughty lyrics and planet-loving message.

Enjoying a flood of popular support and tipped by bookmakers to win the cult competition is Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, with the brisk rap lullaby ‘Stefania.’

Zdob si Zdub & Advahov Brothers from Moldova perform during the first semi-final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi Image Credit: REUTERS

The song addressed to a mother, which mixes hip-hop and traditional Ukrainian music, was written before tensions began.

But with striking lyrics such as “I’ll always find my way home even if all the roads are destroyed”, the song has become “really close to the hearts of many Ukrainians”, said frontman rapper Oleh Psiuk, who along with the band received special government authorisation to attend Eurovision.

Mechanical bulls and fiddles

Host Mika gestures during the first semi-final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi Image Credit: REUTERS

During rehearsals, San Marino contestant Achille Lauro climbed atop a red mechanical bull dressed head to toe in Gucci while Albania’s Ronela Hajati belted out ‘Sekret’ in an energetic performance.

Sheldon Riley of Australia — one of the handful of non-European countries to compete — showed off a voluminous white ostrich feather cape worthy of Liberace, while Moldova’s Zdob si Zdub & Advahov Brothers have brought a high-octane dose of energy with their accordion and fiddle-laden ‘Trenuletul’.

Diodato, centre, performs during the first semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Image Credit: AP

Meanwhile, the UK’s long-haired, ever-grinning Sam Ryder is giving Brits a long overdue whiff of possible victory with his entry ‘Space Man’, after a quarter of a century of disappointment.

Last year’s winners, Italy’s leather-clad glam band Maneskin, will perform at the finale Saturday with a new single, ‘Supermodel’.

Subwoolfer from Norway celebrate progressing to the final during the first semi final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Image Credit: AP

The European Broadcasting Union, which organises Eurovision, excluded Russia from the show on February 25.

During the official kickoff, performers walked the turquoise carpet runway flanked by press from corresponding nations.

S10 from the Netherlands performs during the first semi-final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Image Credit: REUTERS

Votes are cast by music industry professionals and the public from each country. Out of fairness, nobody can vote for their own nation.