Singer-songwriter Harry Styles has narrated a soothing bedtime story titled ‘Dream With Harry’, and it will release on the Calm app on July 8.
Styles joins an impressive list of celebrities with their own Sleep Stories on the app, including Matthew McConaughey, Kelly Rowland, David Walliams, Eva Green and Lucy Liu.
One of the best-known stories on the app is ‘Blue Gold’, narrated by British actor Stephen Fry, who is also the voice of all seven Harry Potter audiobooks.
On Monday, Calm posted a 30-second teaser of ‘Dream With Harry’ on Twitter and Instagram.
“Hello, I’m Harry Styles,” says the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer. The four words were enough to stir up a frenzy.
‘Harry Styles’ began to trend on Twitter around the world, as fans of the 26-year-old singer expressed their excitement. The clip reached a million views on Twitter within 14 hours.
Calm, which brands itself ‘The #1 App for Meditation and Sleep’, specialises in serene Sleep Stories that aim to lower anxiety and encourage sleep.
According to Calm, it can help hone in on people’s needs, from reducing anxiety and better sleep, to developing gratitude, combatting stress and increasing happiness.
Currently, the app offers a seven-day free trial, followed by an annual subscription priced at Dh179.99.