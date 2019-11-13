A guide to the open-air festival which celebrates 8 years this weekend

The outdoor music festival Groove on the Grass (GOTG) returns for a special edition this weekend.

The electronic music event will celebrate its 8 year anniversary on November 15 at the Emirates Golf Club, with performances by Magda, DJ Acid Pauli, headliners Mashrou’ Leila and more.

“For this Anniversary Edition, it was important for us to look inward at our regional scene and have a headlining act that was local, inspired and representative of our key values,” said Deian Markov, organiser and managing director at The Artist Network, adding that the GOTG mission is to continue to develop the regional music scene.

The event is set to kick off at 5pm and go until 3am. Here’s a guide to who’s playing where, and what to expect from each act.

MAIN STAGE

+ Mashrou’ Leila (live): Lebanese indie pop rock band, formed in Beirut in 2008. The band have released four studio albums: Mashrou’ Leila (2009), Raasük (2013), Ibn El Leil (2015) and The Beirut School (2019). They’re known for their satirical lyrics and experimental melodies.

+ Robag Wruhme: German techno act Gabor Schablitzki has released music under many aliases, including Themroc and Rolf Oksen, but the best known is Robag Wruhme. His work combines a variety of sounds including pop, hip hop and chillwave.

+ Rodriguez JR (live): French artist Olivier Mateu performs under the alias Rodriguez Jr, drawing inspiration for his live shows from “the vintage synthesisers, keyboards and dusty analog gear of his studio in Paris,” according to his website.

+ Pierre Ravan (Sunset Session): Dubai-based DJ Pierre Ravan considers himself one of the “first fashion DJs in the world”. He plays spiritual, deep, funky, and soulful house.

+ Bachir Salloum: Up-and-coming Middle East DJ raised in Beirut, Bachir Salloum’s sets aim to be uplifting, deep and emotional productions.

EVOLVE ARENA

+ Magda: Born in Poland and raised in Detroit, Magda takes inspiration from “raw urban landscapes” for her music.

+ DJ Seinfeld: Swedish DJ Seinfeld is inspired by authenticity and early house pioneers.

+ Deian: Canadian act Deian moved to Dubai in 2012 and founded several projects, including Groove on the Grass.

+ Tarik Omar: Bahrain’s Tarik Omar uses technology to present new ideas and experiences to audiences.

GROOVE ON THE GRASS: A HISTORY

Groove on the Grass is an independent music and arts event founded in the UAE. At the beginning of the festival’s eighth season this year, founder Deian Markov said: “We’re excited to be bringing cutting-edge talent that continues to break the mould and disrupts Dubai’s commercial entertainment offerings. Groove on the Grass is a cultural development project and, with this new season, we will continue to highlight our key values.” These include a love of music and championing creative expression.

