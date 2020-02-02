Former Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung’s debut novel ‘Shine’ will be officially released on October 6 by publisher Simon Pulse.
News of her young adult fictional book was first revealed last November.
The book cover and an excerpt of the book has been released, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect.
Part of a two-book deal, ‘Shine’ is reportedly drawn from her personal experiences in the squeaky-clean K-Pop industry, and is best described as “Crazy Rich Asians meets Gossip Girl”. It’s centred around a Korean-American teenager training to be part of a nine-girl group under a major Korean label.
The K-Pop industry-inspired novel is also being developed for the big screen by ACE Entertainment, better known as the team behind Netflix’s popular movie, ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.’
‘Shine’ is available for pre-order.