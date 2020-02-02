‘Shine’ is reportedly drawn from her personal experiences in the K-Pop industry

Former Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung’s debut novel ‘Shine’ will be officially released on October 6 by publisher Simon Pulse.

News of her young adult fictional book was first revealed last November.

The book cover and an excerpt of the book has been released, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect.

Part of a two-book deal, ‘Shine’ is reportedly drawn from her personal experiences in the squeaky-clean K-Pop industry, and is best described as “Crazy Rich Asians meets Gossip Girl”. It’s centred around a Korean-American teenager training to be part of a nine-girl group under a major Korean label.

The K-Pop industry-inspired novel is also being developed for the big screen by ACE Entertainment, better known as the team behind Netflix’s popular movie, ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.’