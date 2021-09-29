Dubai-based composer and guitarist Niki Mukhi will perform along with other artists on October 8 at the World Beats festival, to be held at Expo 2020’s Jubilee Stage.
The performance will feature original compositions inspired by Flamenco harmonies, Indian Classical ragas and West African rhythms, brought together with a range of world class musicians and special guests who will be announced live on stage.
“It is always an honour to be able to bring our musical compositions to life in a setting that represents our home. We as artists have the ultimate pleasure of building bridges between cultures and celebrating our advancements through diversity and inclusiveness, and that is what the Dubai Expo is about,” Mukhi said in a statement.
Mukhi, who is Indian but was born and raised in Dubai, has composed scores for international plays in UK and Spain, and has performed in more than 50 cities — from Glastonbury Festival to the Cologne Philharmonic.
His recent work includes a collaboration with Dubai Tourism on a live performance video showcasing his compositions at sunrise on Dubai Creek, and a performance with Indian singer Sonu Nigam at a concert held at the Dubai World Trade Center Arena.