Tribute band Creedence Revived will play the greatest hits of the 70s group Creedence Clearwater Revival on January 9 in Dubai. Their UAE show follows a world tour and a sold-out gig in Mumbai, India.
Creedence Clearwater Revival — commonly referred to as CCR — was an American rock group, whose recording career together lasted for approximately four years before they disbanded.
Despite their short lifespan, they hold an esteemed spot amongst rock critics. Their biggest hits include ‘Proud Mary’ and ‘Bad Moon Rising’.
Creedence Revived is made up of Chicago and Los Angeles musicians, led by vocalist Rich Perez.
Tickets to see Creedence Revived are Dh80, available at the door.