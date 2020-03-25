A new initiative wants UAE-based singers to cover Andra Day’s song during coronavirus

Lucy Magee Image Credit: Supplied

Get all the latest local and global coronavirus news directly to your inbox by signing up to our newsletter.

DUBAI: A new initiative dubbed ‘Inspire’ is calling on UAE-based musicians and singers to audition online to create a video collage, covering Andra Day’s Grammy Award-nominated track ‘Rise Up’ from 2015.

Park Lane Live and West End Worldwide want to show “the outstanding and diverse musical excellence of the country to execute a viral video,” they announced.

“We all know music is a universal language and our aim is to provide a feel-good factor with a version of a song to bring smiles to the UAE and afar,” said Maxine English, partner at Park Line Live.

This is also an effort to push UAE-based talents to the forefront at a difficult time, suggested Lucy Magee, CEO of West End Worlwide.

“During this period of lockdown, the entertainment industry is really hurting and without support, many performers will find it hard to get through this. We want to ensure that the UAE/the world is made aware of our awesome talent pool, everyone must work together during these troubled times and we hope our efforts will make a difference,” said Magee.