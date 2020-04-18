(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 16, 2019 US singer Taylor Swift arrives for the world premiere of "Cats" at the Alice Tully Hall in New York City. Taylof Swift posted a statement on Twitter on April 17, 2020 announcing that all live appearances and performances for 2020 would be cancelled, "in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19". / AFP / ANGELA WEISS Image Credit: AFP

Taylor Swift is cancelling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year,” Swift’s representative said in a statement released on Friday.

The statement said Swift’s US and Brazil shows will take place next year, explaining that tickets for those shows “will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders.” The new dates will be announced this year,