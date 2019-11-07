Fans and bargain-seekers waited for hours to try to get a piece of the singer’s stuff

FILE - In this Sunday, June 25, 2017, file photo, Chris Brown performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Brown released a 45-song album "Heartbreak on a Full Moon" on Tuesday, Oct. 31. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Chris Brown held a high-end yard sale at his Los Angeles home, with hundreds of fans, gawkers and bargain-seekers waiting for hours to try to get a piece of the singer’s stuff.

Brown posted a flyer on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that included the address of his suburban mansion in the Tarzana neighbourhood of the San Fernando Valley.

“Featuring significantly marked-down high-end items,” the flyer said.

Brown captioned the posts “DA CRIB ... 2 day event” and included a heart emoji.

Brown, often called by his nickname Breezy, burst onto the music scene as a teen in 2005, won a Grammy Award in 2011 for best R’n’B album and remains a major hit maker. His newest album ‘Indigo’ went to No 1 when it was released in June, he has a current top 10 hit, ‘No Guidance’ featuring Drake and he’s nominated for a pair of American Music Awards.