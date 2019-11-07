Chris Brown held a high-end yard sale at his Los Angeles home, with hundreds of fans, gawkers and bargain-seekers waiting for hours to try to get a piece of the singer’s stuff.
Brown posted a flyer on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that included the address of his suburban mansion in the Tarzana neighbourhood of the San Fernando Valley.
“Featuring significantly marked-down high-end items,” the flyer said.
Brown captioned the posts “DA CRIB ... 2 day event” and included a heart emoji.
Brown, often called by his nickname Breezy, burst onto the music scene as a teen in 2005, won a Grammy Award in 2011 for best R’n’B album and remains a major hit maker. His newest album ‘Indigo’ went to No 1 when it was released in June, he has a current top 10 hit, ‘No Guidance’ featuring Drake and he’s nominated for a pair of American Music Awards.
A news release said the singer plans to donate some of the proceeds to unspecified charities.