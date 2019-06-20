French DJ duo Cassius — Boom Bass and Philippe Zdar — in 2016. Image Credit: AFP

Condolences have poured in for French DJ and producer Philippe Zdar, who died after falling from a building in Paris, according to representatives. He was 50 years old.

“He made an accidental fall through the window of a high floor of a Parisian building,” Zdar’s agent, Sebastien Farran, told France 24, declining to comment further. The news of Zdar’s death came just one day before the release of his latest album, ‘DREEMS’, as part of French dance music duo Cassius.

Fans and peers expressed shock and sadness, sharing memories of Zdar on social media.

“Awful news about Phillipe Zdar, what an unbelievably lovely man with an incredible legacy. I was mesmerised by this record as a 15 year old,” posted DJ Calvin Harris, along with a link to the track ‘Cassius 1999’.

Electronic producer Oliver Jones, better known as Skream, said something woke him up in the middle of the night and urged him to check his phone.

“I genuinely can’t believe what I’m reading. We spoke not even a week ago and everything was as it always was ‘genuine, inspirational chat’,” wrote Jones, saying that the world had lost a “true visionary” in Zdar.

Songwriter and producer Rostam, formerly of Vampire Weekend, called Zdar a huge inspiration, while radio presenter Zane Lowe said he was grateful to live in a time with Zdar.

“Always a gentleman, full of wonderful energy and a creator at the highest level,” Lowe tweeted.