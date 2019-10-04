(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 24, 2011, Honoree Mathew Knowles attends the 2011 Living Legends Foundation Honors at the Highline Ballroom in New York City. Knowles, the father of pop diva Beyonce, has revealed his battle with breast cancer and urged other men to get tested for the disease. The 67-year-old music executive discussed his illness in an interview on "Good Morning America" October 2, 2019, saying he was diagnosed earlier this summer after he and his wife noticed recurring dots of blood on his shirts and on their bedsheets. / AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / jemal countess AND Stephen LOVEKIN Image Credit: AFP

Beyonce and Solange Knowles’ father Mathew Knowles has stated that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 67-year-old mentioned his condition in an upcoming interview on ‘Good Morning America’.

A teaser of the interview was posted to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Male breast cancer is a rare ailment that normally occurs among men aged over 60.

Knowles, a former Xerox salesman, is best known for putting together Destiny’s Child, the band that launched his eldest daughter Beyonce to stardom. He also managed her solo career until 2011.