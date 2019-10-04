Beyonce and Solange Knowles’ father Mathew Knowles has stated that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
The 67-year-old mentioned his condition in an upcoming interview on ‘Good Morning America’.
A teaser of the interview was posted to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Male breast cancer is a rare ailment that normally occurs among men aged over 60.
Knowles, a former Xerox salesman, is best known for putting together Destiny’s Child, the band that launched his eldest daughter Beyonce to stardom. He also managed her solo career until 2011.
He divorced Beyonce and Solange’s mother Tina Knowles in 2011 and has since then has had two children with second wife Gena.