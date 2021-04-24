Old is gold for Louis Armstrong as Christina Aguilera tops Digital Download Day

Louis Armstrong Image Credit: AP

Old is gold for Louis Armstrong

1968

Louis Armstrong became the oldest act ever to score a UK No.1. with the single ‘What A Wonderful World / Cabaret.’ He was 69 years of age at the time.

The song evokes us to appreciate the beauty of our surroundings.

This was the last song performed by Eva Cassidy, who died of cancer about six weeks later in 1996

Legendary Hawaiian singer Israel Kamakawiwo’ole recorded this as a medley with ‘Over The Rainbow’ a version which was used in the films ‘Finding Forrester’, ‘Meet Joe Black’, and ‘50 First Dates’, as well as on the television show ‘ER’.

Christina Aguilera tops Digital Download Day

2003

Christina Aguilera Image Credit: AP

History was made when first ever official UK download chart was compiled when the big five record companies — EMI, Warners, Sony, BMG and Universal combined for what was called ‘Digital Download Day.’

With the help of over 150,000 computers users downloaded over one million tracks with Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful’ being the most downloaded song.

Coldplay’s ‘Clocks’ came second.

Sheryl Crow calls on people to limit their use of toilet paper

2007

Sheryl Crow Image Credit: AP

Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow, who as a youngster was a backup singer to the likes of Michael Jackson, George Harrison, Joe Cocker and Rod Stewart before scoring hits with ‘All I Wanna Do’ and ‘If It Makes You Happy’, launched her mission to raise awareness about climate change by calling for a ban on toilet paper use.

The singer made her declaration in an article in the Huffington Post to help promote her Stop Global Warming College Tour.

Crow also designed a unique clothing line that incorporated what she called a “dining sleeve”. The sleeve was detachable and could be used by a diner to wipe his or her mouth after a meal.

She also advocated that paper napkins represented the ‘height of wastefulness.’

Born This Day, That Year in Music History

1942

Singer Barbra Streisand Image Credit: AP

Celebrated American singer, songwriter, actress, and filmmaker Barbra Streisand was born in Brooklyn, New York.

While in her teens she became a nightclub singer before going on to forge a career that saw her make history as the only artist ever to receive an Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Grammy, in addition to recording a No.1 single and album, with the ‘Way We Were’ in 1974.

Streisand has been nominated 43 times for a Grammy Award, winning eight.

She also enjoyed a successful career on the silver screen with films that included ‘Funny Girl’, ‘The Owl and the Pussycat’, ‘The Way We Were’, and ‘A Star Is Born’.