Novo Cinemas re-open across Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

As restrictions continue to lift across Dubai, more cinemas are reopening to the public, including the multiplex chain Novo Cinemas, along with independent outlet, Cinema Akil.

Novo Cinemas, located at Dubai Festival City and Dragon Mart 2, among other outlets across Dubai, has reopened with a 30 per cent occupancy, along with social distancing rules and enhanced cleanliness measures.

The multiplex has also stated mandatory temperature checks for customers and staff have been implemented, along with the need of face masks and gloves. Social distancing of 2-metres will be required, with a maximum of two people able to sit together.

Age restrictions are in place at Novo, with children under 12 and people 60 and above unable to attend for now. Disposable cutlery and packaging will also be used in all areas of the cinema including the 7-Star VIP experience.

Cinema Akil at Alserkal Avenue Al Quoz has also re-opened Image Credit: Supplied

Meanwhile, Al Quoz haunt Cinema Akil opens its doors once again on June 12 after shutting down on March 14 following the movement restrictions implemented across the UAE to curb the spread of COVID-19. The independent cinema has reduced its capacity to 30 per cent, with seats now rearranged to ensure social distancing rules are being implemented.

A 2-metre distance will be maintained between audience members, while visitors and staff will be required to wear a face mask at the cinema. Patrons will also have their temperatures checked before entering Alserkal Avenue. Cinema Akil is also stressing on online bookings only in order to reduce contact, while daily disinfecting procedures are also being implemented.

Screenings will also be limited to one film per night, from Tuesday to Saturday. Box office hours will operate from 6pm to 9pm and will remain closed on Sunday and Monday. The restaurant Project Chaiwala will be open on the same days from 1pm to 9pm.

The opening film will be Michael Winterbottom’s ‘A Trip to Greece’, the final movie in the series of British comedic duo, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.